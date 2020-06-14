Short Interest in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Declines By 12.2%

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the May 14th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 737,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLHR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of MLHR stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 620,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $665.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.45 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $548,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 90.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at $40,307,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,077,000 after acquiring an additional 857,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 340,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at $7,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.