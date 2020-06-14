Short Interest in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Declines By 11.0%

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the May 14th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of IBERIABANK stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $45.75. 400,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,675. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. IBERIABANK has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on IBKC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the 1st quarter valued at $1,853,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 520,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after buying an additional 41,555 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.