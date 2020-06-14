Short Interest in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Decreases By 9.2%

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the May 14th total of 272,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

IIIN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. 76,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,101. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.51 million, a PE ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 174.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 110.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 98,317 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti downgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

