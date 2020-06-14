Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Increases By 8.8%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the May 14th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

ITRN stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $17.50. 35,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,288. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $373.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $68.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.