Short Interest in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Declines By 10.8%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the May 14th total of 3,710,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

JACK traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.96. 653,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,936. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,527. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

