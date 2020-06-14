Short Interest in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Decreases By 13.4%

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 917,800 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the May 14th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 431,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:KRNY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.25. 256,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,723. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kearny Financial has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kearny Financial will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 197,033 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $7,334,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $10,497,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

