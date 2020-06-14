Short Interest in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rises By 8.1%

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 554,200 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the May 14th total of 512,800 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.83.

Shares of LFUS traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.62. 86,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,282. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.81 and a 200-day moving average of $164.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.45 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $117,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,900,000 after acquiring an additional 136,950 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 636,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,897,000 after buying an additional 69,815 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,593,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,926,000 after buying an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,018,000 after buying an additional 32,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

