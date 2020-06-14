Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Rises By 5.2%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the May 14th total of 84,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Maiden in a report on Monday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Steven Harold Nigro acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $28,350.00. Also, Director Raymond Michael Neff acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 478,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,885. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 195,799 shares of company stock worth $181,178. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maiden during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 278,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,000. Maiden has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $112.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Maiden had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a positive return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $49.59 million during the quarter.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

