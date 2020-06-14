Short Interest in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Increases By 9.3%

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the May 14th total of 241,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 361,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

MBIO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.69. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

