Short Interest in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expands By 10.0%

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,230,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the May 14th total of 12,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NAVI stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. 2,259,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,471. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. Navient has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

In other Navient news, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen acquired 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 38.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 477.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

