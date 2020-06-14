Short Interest in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Declines By 9.2%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,730,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the May 14th total of 12,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NFLX traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $418.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,264,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,845. The stock has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $458.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $428.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.95.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $12,150,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,463,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

