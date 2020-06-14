Short Interest in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Grows By 10.2%

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the May 14th total of 13,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $528,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $180,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,303 shares of company stock worth $6,540,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.45. 8,636,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,060,602. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James set a $73.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

