Short Interest in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Decreases By 11.9%

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 899,100 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the May 14th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,190. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nordson has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $203.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $2,070,237.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Nordson by 37.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 60,167 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 41.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Nordson by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Nordson by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

