Short Interest in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Expands By 5.8%

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 946,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the May 14th total of 894,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,267. The company has a market capitalization of $530.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.71. Northfield Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 372,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,745. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Stahlin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 382,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,186. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,250 shares of company stock worth $263,718. Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 76.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

