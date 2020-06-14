Short Interest in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Rises By 10.0%

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the May 14th total of 190,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 181.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 19.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVMI traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. 165,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.18. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $51.23.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.70 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. Analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

