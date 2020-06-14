Short Interest in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Increases By 8.7%

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 14th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NVEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.22. 20,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,615. The company has a quick ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 43.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $286.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.38. NVE has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $76.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NVE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NVE by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NVE by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NVE by 98.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in NVE during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

