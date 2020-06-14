Short Interest in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Increases By 6.8%

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 14th total of 80,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $535,815.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $115,310. 45.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 983,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 558,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 28,068 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STSA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.99. 72,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,991. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.05 and a current ratio of 15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.33 million and a PE ratio of -5.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

STSA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

