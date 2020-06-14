Short Interest in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expands By 8.7%

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 14th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MCRB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,587. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $317.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCRB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

