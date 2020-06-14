Short Interest in Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Declines By 9.4%

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 14th total of 36,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

SRRA traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $14.06. 50,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $146.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $1.43. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRRA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $18,826,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $14,507,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,456,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 824,701 shares during the last quarter. Abingworth LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 876,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 659,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $4,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

