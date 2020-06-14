Short Interest in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Increases By 9.5%

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 691,200 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the May 14th total of 631,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bickel III acquired 12,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $372,311.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,582 shares of company stock worth $384,003. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 79,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $783.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

