Short Interest in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Expands By 7.8%

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the May 14th total of 24,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Support.com stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 49,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,397. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Support.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Support.com alerts:

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Support.com had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRT. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Support.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Support.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Support.com by 481.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 97,590 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.