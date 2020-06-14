Short Interest in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Decreases By 10.8%

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,270,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the May 14th total of 15,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $2,246,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in SYSCO by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,217,000 after buying an additional 359,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. 4,291,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SYSCO has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Argus downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.73.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

