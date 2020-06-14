Short Interest in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Drops By 13.5%

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the May 14th total of 7,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 274.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,146,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. 5,810,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014,172. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

