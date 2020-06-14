Short Interest in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Increases By 7.3%

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the May 14th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

NYSE:TRI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.44. The stock had a trading volume of 391,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 27.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $1,327,000. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 46.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 41,412 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61,654 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the period. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

