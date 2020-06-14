Short Interest in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Rises By 6.4%

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the May 14th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,722,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TIM Participacoes by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TIM Participacoes by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after buying an additional 306,809 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSU stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.05. 1,207,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,666. TIM Participacoes has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TIM Participacoes from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

