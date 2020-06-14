Short Interest in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Increases By 7.5%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 479,900 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the May 14th total of 446,500 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 759.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 198,725 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 119,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3,521.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 58,523 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 106,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

