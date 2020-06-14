Short Interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Drops By 13.3%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 552,600 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the May 14th total of 637,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TMDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Titan Medical from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.92.

Shares of TMDI remained flat at $$1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,600,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,193,726. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $68.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.93.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Titan Medical by 303.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170,943 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in Titan Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new position in Titan Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

