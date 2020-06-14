Short Interest in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Declines By 11.9%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,050,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the May 14th total of 14,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,817,961,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $310,748,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $118,042,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,760,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,686,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

UBS Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. 3,984,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

