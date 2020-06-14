Short Interest in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Expands By 8.9%

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the May 14th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 52,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter valued at $8,460,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

NYSE:VAPO traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.69. 666,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,519. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 109.58% and a negative net margin of 94.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VAPO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Vapotherm from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vapotherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.