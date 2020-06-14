Short Interest in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Drops By 11.4%

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the May 14th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $57.02. 829,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.81. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

