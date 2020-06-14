Silent Notary Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, DDEX and Bilaxy. Silent Notary has a market capitalization of $163,204.91 and approximately $8,904.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.55 or 0.01915511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00177445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00115410 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary launched on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, IDEX, TOPBTC, DDEX, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

