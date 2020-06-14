Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 103,891 Shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of ICF International worth $74,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 309,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter worth $1,604,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 6,084.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 326,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $320,165.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,552.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall Mehl bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.38 per share, with a total value of $209,520.00. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $62.39. The company had a trading volume of 172,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,796. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.57 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.30%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ICF International Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICFI. BidaskClub cut ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti dropped their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut ICF International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

ICF International Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

