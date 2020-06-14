Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.16% of Eaton worth $50,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,831,000 after buying an additional 2,093,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,252,000 after buying an additional 56,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,592,000 after buying an additional 2,896,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $819,146,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,808,000 after buying an additional 1,087,478 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.01. 1,657,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,064. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.44. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,351.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

