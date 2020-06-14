Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.71% of ICU Medical worth $71,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in ICU Medical by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.06. 200,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,351. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $259.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.55.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,850,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,085,159.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total transaction of $310,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,169 shares of company stock worth $9,310,440. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

