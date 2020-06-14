Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 158,434 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 879,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,434 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $63,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.39. 9,453,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,534,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.81. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $172.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.