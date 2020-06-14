Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 41,133 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,133 shares during the period. L3Harris makes up 1.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of L3Harris worth $104,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 161.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.40.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,513. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

