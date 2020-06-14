Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,255 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.70% of Eastgroup Properties worth $69,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.13.

In related news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $119.91. 385,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,086. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.82. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.91 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

