Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $45.45 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,826,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,522 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $45,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. State Street Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,866,000 after buying an additional 169,237 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 22.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,757,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,498,000 after buying an additional 698,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $158,261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,397,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,460,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,328,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,804,000 after buying an additional 888,556 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $31.87. 3,790,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,434. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

