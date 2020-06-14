Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $45.79 Million Stock Holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,582,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287,254 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 3.86% of BMC Stock worth $45,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 506,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,078. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.43. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

In related news, insider David E. Flitman purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH).

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.