Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $62.95 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.53% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $62,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

MAA stock traded up $3.62 on Friday, reaching $119.08. 1,113,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,359. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,876 shares of company stock worth $1,053,224 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

