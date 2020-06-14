Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $66.56 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,088 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of General Mills worth $66,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 98.1% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 192,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.39.

General Mills stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.15. 4,150,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,517. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

