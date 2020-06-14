Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $76.25 Million Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 73,145 shares during the period. ESCO Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 3.86% of ESCO Technologies worth $76,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 60,000.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1,293.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2,725.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 29.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. Sidoti started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

ESCO Technologies stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.60. 80,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,187. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.99. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $180.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.52 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

