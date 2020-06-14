Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $97.71 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $97,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

PG stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.62. 7,992,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,036,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.