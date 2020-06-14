Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,325 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Lancaster Colony worth $70,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,061,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $1,529,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.97. 126,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,364. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $168.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.