Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,553,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,122 shares during the period. Selective Insurance Group comprises about 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 2.60% of Selective Insurance Group worth $77,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. 328,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,421. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

In other news, Director William M. Rue bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 355,170 shares in the company, valued at $18,628,666.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,960.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

