Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,749,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,016,831 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 3.32% of IBERIABANK worth $63,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 147.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBKC traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 400,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,675. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBKC shares. BidaskClub raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

