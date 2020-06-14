Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 26,064 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Stryker worth $73,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

SYK stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.79. 1,886,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,319 shares of company stock worth $3,857,831 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

