Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,356 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $58,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,913,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $178.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.