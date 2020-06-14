Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 435.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,326,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705,131 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 3.49% of Simply Good Foods worth $64,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,233,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $6,227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 329,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 109,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,613.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James E. Healey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $84,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,151.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 87,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,553,400.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 961,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,995,218.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 143,149 shares of company stock worth $2,468,522 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 833,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,586. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.