Solana (SOL) Price Reaches $0.58

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00006239 BTC on major exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $10.08 million and approximately $825,309.00 worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Solana has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $504.54 or 0.05384285 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00054488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030428 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012963 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Solana Profile

SOL is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,629,778 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,083 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

